United Rentals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $531…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $531 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $8.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $9.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.01 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.9 billion to $17.4 billion.

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