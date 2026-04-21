United Community Banks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $83.7…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $83.7 million.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $377.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $276.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCB

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