UniFirst: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.5 million in…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $622.5 million in the period.

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