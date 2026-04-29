UBS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.04 billion in its first…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.04 billion in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Zurich, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $18.53 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.24 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.