TrustCo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.3…

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.3 million in its first quarter.

The Glenville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustco Bank posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

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