Trupanion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.9 million. The Seattle-based company…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $384 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379.7 million.

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