Trump safe after he is evacuated following shooting at Washington journalists’ dinner, in photos

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was unharmed and other top White House officials were evacuated from an annual dinner…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was unharmed and other top White House officials were evacuated from an annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association after a man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby and opened fire.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody and identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. A motive was not immediately known, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said charges related to Saturday night’s attack will be filed shortly.

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