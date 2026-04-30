Trinseo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSEOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $115.9 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSEOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $115.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.20. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.06 per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $724.7 million in the period.

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