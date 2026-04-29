Tri Pointe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Wednesday reported profit of…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Wednesday reported profit of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

The Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $507.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $506.5 million.

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