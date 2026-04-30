Tree.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.3 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.66 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $327.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $321.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $305 million to $325 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE

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