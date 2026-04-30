Trane Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $584.4 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $584.4 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $4.97 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.79 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.75 to $14.95 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TT

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