Tradeweb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $205.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $205.3 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $617.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $617.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $616.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TW

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