Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $164.5 million.…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $164.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.65 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $2.13 to $2.23 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSCO

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