TPG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $129.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.6 million.

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