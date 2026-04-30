Tiptree: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Thursday reported net income of $14.2 million…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Thursday reported net income of $14.2 million in its first quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 19 cents per share.

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