Texas Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $73.8 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $73.8 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $488.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $324 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBI

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