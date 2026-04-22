Teledyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $226.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $4.85. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $5.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.48 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.70 to $5.80.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.85 to $24.15 per share.

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