TAL Education: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported earnings of $244.8 million in its fiscal…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported earnings of $244.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 45 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $802.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $530.8 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.01 billion.

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