T-Mobile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.5 billion.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.5 billion.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $23.11 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMUS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.