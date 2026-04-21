Synchrony: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $805 million. The…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $805 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.27 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.77 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.67 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYF

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