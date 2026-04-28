SuperCom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The traditional and digital identity solutions provider posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.7 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27.9 million.

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