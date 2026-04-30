Summit Hotel Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Austin, Texas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $25.5 million, or 21 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 19 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $10.4 million, or 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in higher end hotels, based in Austin, Texas, posted revenue of $185.1 million in the period.

Summit Hotel Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 75 cents to 85 cents per share.

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