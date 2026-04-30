Stryker: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $745 million. On…

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $745 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portage, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.60 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $6.02 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.29 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.90 to $15.10 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK

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