Stepan Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.4 million in…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its first quarter.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $604.5 million in the period.

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