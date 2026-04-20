Steel Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $403.4 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.78 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STLD

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