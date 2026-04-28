Starbucks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $510.9 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $510.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $9.53 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.17 billion.

Starbucks expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share.

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