SPS Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $19.7 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $19.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $192.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.06 to $1.09.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $194.5 million to $196.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.73 to $4.76 per share, with revenue ranging from $796 million to $802 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPSC

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