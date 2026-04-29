Sprouts Farmers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $163.7 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $163.7 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Sprouts Farmers expects full-year earnings to be $5.32 to $5.48 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFM

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