Southern First: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.9…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.9 million in its first quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $58.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFST

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