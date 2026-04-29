Southern Copper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.58 billion in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.58 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.92.

The miner posted revenue of $4.25 billion in the period.

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