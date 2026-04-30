Southern Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $8.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.09 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SO

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