SolarMax Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) on Monday reported a loss of $872,000 in…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) on Monday reported a loss of $872,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Riverside, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The solar and renewable energy company posted revenue of $46.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.3 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $91 million.

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