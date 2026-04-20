SmarFinancial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.7 million. The…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

The bank, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $82.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBK

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