SkyWest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported net income of $101.7…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported net income of $101.7 million in its first quarter.

The St. George, Utah-based company said it had profit of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.21 per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

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