SiteOne Landscape: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents.

The company posted revenue of $940.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $991.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.