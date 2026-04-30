Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2026, 4:10 PM

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Thursday reported net income of $20 million in its first quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $807 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up