Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Thursday reported net income of $20…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Thursday reported net income of $20 million in its first quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $807 million in the period.

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