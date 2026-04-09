Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Thursday reported earnings…

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.4 million.

Simulations Plus expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $79 million to $82 million.

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