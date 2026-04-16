Simmons First National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $68.5 million.

The bank, based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $346 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $241.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFNC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.