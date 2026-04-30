Silicom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in…

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Silicom said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $21 million.

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