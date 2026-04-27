Sierra Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $12.5 million.…

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $12.5 million.

The Porterville, California-based bank said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.6 million.

Sierra Bancorp shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSRR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.