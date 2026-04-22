Should You Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock?

Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT) remains one of the top technology companies in the U.S. Its $3.1 trillion market cap makes…

Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT) remains one of the top technology companies in the U.S.

Its $3.1 trillion market cap makes it the fourth-most-valuable company in the U.S. stock market, behind Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Microsoft is also one of the Magnificent 7 companies, a group of seven companies that dominate and drive the performance of the S&P 500 index. It is also committed to making its mark in the AI race as it seeks to remain a leader in the technology of the future.

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But should you add MSFT to your portfolio?

Let’s evaluate MSFT following the principle of Warren Buffett: “It’s better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

Is MSFT a ‘Wonderful Company’? A Look at the Fundamentals

In his book, “Only the Best Will Do,” Peter Seilern identifies 10 markers of quality companies. Let’s consider whether Microsoft is a quality company based on these factors:

1. Sustainable and scalable business model: Microsoft has a diversified revenue base from three segments: Productivity and Business Processes (Microsoft 365, Teams, LinkedIn), Intelligent Cloud (Azure, server products, cloud services), and Personal Computing (Windows, Surface devices, Xbox gaming and Bing search).

Microsoft predominantly uses a subscription model, and it segments its market using bundling and versioning. It also has B2C and B2B products, which makes it more flexible to adopt different pricing strategies based on demand elasticity.

2. Superior industry growth: Microsoft operates in high-growth industries like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and enterprise software.

3. Consistent industry leadership: Microsoft has been a long-term leader in productivity software, enterprise cloud and developer tools.

4. Sustainable competitive advantage: Some of its durable competitive advantages include high switching costs, brand popularity, network effect, economies of scale and strong intellectual property.

5. Strong organic growth: Though Microsoft is known for making smart acquisitions, its growth has also been driven by rising demand for its Azure and 365 products.

It also has low debt-to-equity (0.32), debt-to-EBITDA (0.68) and debt-to-free-cash-flow (1.59) ratios, compared to its peers and other players in the technology sector.

6. Geographic or customer diversification: Microsoft has a global presence, with millions of enterprise and consumer customers worldwide. It also has three main segments, which give it a diversified revenue base.

7. Low capital intensity and high return on capital (ROC): Software models often require low capital expenditure, which translates into low capital intensity and high ROC. Microsoft has a high return on invested capital of 28.8% and return on capital employed of 26.6%.

8. A solid financial position: As we have seen, Microsoft has low debt ratios compared to its peers and the sector average. Its net borrowing is also negative, and it has $77.4 billion in free cash flow, for an FCF-per-share of $10.42.

9. Transparent accounts: Microsoft is well-known for its high reporting standards. Its accounts are audited by Deloitte.

10. Management quality: Microsoft is currently being led by Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who has been praised for spearheading the company’s cloud and AI pivot.

Microsoft’s management has also balanced consistent returns to shareholders (quarterly payouts for more than 20 consecutive years) with reinvestment for growth.

However, many may question the impact of large acquisitions and massive AI investment on shareholders’ short-term returns.

[Read: 7 Agentic AI Stocks and ETFs to Buy]

Is MSFT Selling at a Fair Price?

Most analysts currently rate MSFT as a “strong buy.”

According to the website Stock Analysis, the average rating for 35 analysts who cover MSFT is “strong buy,” and the 12-month target price is $583.21. That represents 34.7% upside compared to the stock’s April 22 closing price of $432.92.

A trailing comps analysis of MSFT reveals that these analysts might be on to something.

Using Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Apple, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and Nvidia as peers, Microsoft has a 20.9% downside on enterprise value (EV) to revenue, 51.3% upside on EV-to-EBITDA, 30.8% upside on price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and 10.2% upside on price-to-FCF, for a mean upside of 17.9%.

A discounted cash flow valuation by Guru Focus also found an 11.9% upside on Microsoft. However, a similar valuation by Alpha Spread, using different assumptions, found MSFT to be overvalued.

If you are a strict value investor, then the potential 17.9% and 11.9% upside on MSFT might be insufficient, since you would be targeting a 20% margin of safety.

However, the consensus estimate of analysts is that there is a roughly 35% upside on MSFT.

As you know, valuation is subjective. Though an average of multiple analysts’ valuations can take away some of the subjectivity, there is no guarantee that analysts are not influenced by each other’s opinions, thus reinforcing the subjectivity problem.

Should You Buy MSFT?

If you are considering MSFT as a long-term play, you need to be aware of some pros and cons that affect its position as a long-term value driver:

Pros of MSFT

— Cloud computing plus AI: Microsoft sits at the intersection of cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Azure continues to be a leading global cloud platform even as the company embeds AI capabilities into its product suite. Also, since Microsoft has access to millions of enterprise users, it can easily distribute its AI solutions to them, converting the AI hype into actual revenue.

— Strong business models: Microsoft’s enterprise software, like Windows, 365, Azure, LinkedIn and GitHub, is tightly integrated into how organizations function, creating high switching costs. Also, this makes it easy for Microsoft to earn recurring and predictable revenues across economic cycles.

— Strong financials: Microsoft has a strong balance sheet, with $89 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $77 billion in FCF. It also has strong margins and returns on capital, which point to both operational and capital efficiency. These strong financials give it a good foundation for growth.

Cons of MSFT

— Valuation risk: Many believe that a P/E ratio of 26 means that investors have already priced in much of the future upside of MSFT. This high growth expectation means that any slowdown in growth or AI monetization can lead to a drawdown in the stock’s price.

— Competition: Microsoft will not have a free run in the cloud and AI space. Competition from Amazon, Google and other AI-native companies will put pressure on its market share and position.

— Regulatory scrutiny: Microsoft is facing antitrust investigations in cloud licensing, AI bundling and gaming acquisitions. Depending on how these investigations go, there could be a limit to Microsoft’s investment and operational flexibility, and compliance costs may increase.

— High capex and slower cloud growth: An earnings report published in January showed a slowdown in the growth of Microsoft’s cloud business. Yet, the company continues to prioritize large capital spending on AI over growth in cloud revenue. This led to an almost 10% drop in the stock’s price, the largest one-day decline since 2020.

This implies that much of the expected growth for Microsoft is tied to AI, making it sensitive to news about AI progress and setbacks. Ultimately, Microsoft remains a high-quality business with durable competitive advantages and strong long-term prospects.

However, the investment case today hinges less on whether the company is fundamentally sound and more on whether it can meet or exceed the high expectations embedded in its valuation.

If its AI strategy delivers meaningful, scalable profits, it is likely to remain a top-tier compounder for years to come. If not, investors may still own a great business, but one that delivers more modest returns than anticipated.

In the end, you should talk to your financial advisor about how MSFT may or may not fit into your portfolio.

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Should You Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/23/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.