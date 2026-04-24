Sensient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported net income of $44.2 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported net income of $44.2 million in its first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $435.8 million in the period.

Sensient expects full-year earnings to be $3.70 to $3.90 per share.

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