Seagate: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $748 million.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $748 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of $3.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.50 per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.80 to $5.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.46 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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