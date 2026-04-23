Sallie Mae: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $308 million. The…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $308 million.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $833.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $375.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.7 million.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings to be $3.10 to $3.20 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLM

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