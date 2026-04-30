Saia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $49.9…

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $49.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.86.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $806.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $787.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIA

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