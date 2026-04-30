Safehold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Thursday reported earnings of $28.9 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Thursday reported earnings of $28.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $110.9 million in the period.

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