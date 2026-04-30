Ryan Specialty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $40.6 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $40.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $795.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $768.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAN

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