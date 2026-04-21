RTX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.06 billion. The…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.06 billion.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $22.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.55 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.