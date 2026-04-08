RPM International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $51.4…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $51.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM

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