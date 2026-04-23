Roper Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $508.9 million.…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $508.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.97 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.25 to $5.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.80 to $22.05 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROP

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